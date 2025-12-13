Indivior PLC $INDV Shares Purchased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Indivior makes up 0.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Indivior were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Indivior by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,631,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Indivior by 2,597.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 958,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 78.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDV opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

