Gendell Jeffrey L Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 3.38% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $31,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.9%

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $191.21 and a 12-month high of $311.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.