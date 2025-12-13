Gendell Jeffrey L Buys 596,134 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,134 shares during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group comprises 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.58% of Ambac Financial Group worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 65,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,975.58. This represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%.The firm had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

