Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Purchased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 93.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 219,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 106,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,524.46. The trade was a 31.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.