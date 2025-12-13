Gendell Jeffrey L Trims Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,676,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the period. IES makes up approximately 84.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 53.79% of IES worth $3,162,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F m Investments LLC increased its position in IES by 0.3% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IESC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 76,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.25, for a total value of $36,156,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,595,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,235,190. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.86, for a total value of $955,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,895.98. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 223,772 shares of company stock worth $98,660,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IESC stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $482.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

