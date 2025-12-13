Gendell Jeffrey L Has $4.72 Million Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,886 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.45% of Select Water Solutions worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 211,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $2,353,965.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,460.05. The trade was a 86.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,187 shares of company stock worth $4,927,971. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. Northland Capmk cut shares of Select Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

