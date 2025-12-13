Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 20,000 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after buying an additional 249,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

