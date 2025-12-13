Gendell Jeffrey L Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,838 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.36% of Camden National worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Camden National by 330.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden National by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Camden National by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Camden National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Camden National from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $45.00 target price on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $764.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.24%. Analysts forecast that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

