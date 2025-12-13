AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Insider Sells $609,125.57 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 19,517 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $609,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 241,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,729.72. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erick Wayne Devinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Erick Wayne Devinney sold 1,137 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $18,521.73.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -607.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AxoGen by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 1,250,968 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,433,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 659,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $11,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price target on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

