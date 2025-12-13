Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after acquiring an additional 207,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,624,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $247.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $274.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

