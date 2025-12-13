126,688 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after purchasing an additional 493,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after buying an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,156,939,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,642,000 after acquiring an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.40.

Progressive Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:PGR opened at $234.61 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

