BLKBRD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,881 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BLKBRD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 77.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.22.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $302,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,580. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $61,326,372. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $309.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

