Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $226.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.67. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

