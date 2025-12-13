Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $35.24 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,593,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Rollins by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,937,000 after buying an additional 2,346,592 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,878,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,964,000 after buying an additional 1,785,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after buying an additional 1,649,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $59,073,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

