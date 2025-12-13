Eventide Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,961 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,612,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,797.27. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,683,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $493,212.55. This represents a 77.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,204 shares of company stock valued at $36,561,480. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.26. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
