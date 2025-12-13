Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $53.29 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $53,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $556,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,261,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. This represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 2,000 shares worth $452,871. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average of $263.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

