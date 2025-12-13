Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

Ferguson stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,718,000 after purchasing an additional 205,531 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 96.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ferguson by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,230,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

