Elwood Capital Partners LP Has $6.27 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Elwood Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 4.8% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 101,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after buying an additional 55,993 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,265,414.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,244.55. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 581,181 shares of company stock worth $91,738,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $175.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -228.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

