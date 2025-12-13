Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $88.10

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.The company had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 275,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,880.84. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 167.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,808,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.