Head-To-Head Survey: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group and TechnipFMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 TechnipFMC 0 3 11 1 2.87

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. TechnipFMC has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than TechnipFMC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.25% 2.75% 1.62% TechnipFMC 9.67% 30.23% 9.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and TechnipFMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.36 billion 0.76 $55.64 million $0.28 25.02 TechnipFMC $9.78 billion 1.91 $842.90 million $2.24 20.66

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group. TechnipFMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

