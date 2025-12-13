Eminence Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074,641 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $109,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $152,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, CEO Dennis Woodside bought 176,100 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $1,991,691.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,111,517 shares in the company, valued at $23,881,257.27. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,550. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,958 shares of company stock valued at $315,787 over the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.2%

FRSH stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

