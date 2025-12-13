Financial Contrast: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 1 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $102.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals 4.91% 26.73% 8.86% Aligos Therapeutics -3,267.65% -39.35% -22.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Aligos Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $614.38 million 2.94 -$18.52 million $1.63 49.32 Aligos Therapeutics $2.65 million 30.93 -$131.21 million ($19.76) -0.67

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Aligos Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.