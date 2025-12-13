Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 28,106 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.