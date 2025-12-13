STERIS plc $STE Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,188,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,220 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $349,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $268.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

