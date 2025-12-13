Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 19,539.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,995,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 42.39% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,500,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3402 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.