Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL Shares Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP boosted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,488 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned about 2.84% of Castle Biosciences worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $203,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,558.92. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $317,457.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,327.76. The trade was a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,445. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CSTL opened at $38.63 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.