Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,095 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,276,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,587,000 after buying an additional 1,072,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,103 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,618,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,919,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,406,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

