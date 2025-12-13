Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 962,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,308,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 8.37% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of KORP opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

