Game Creek Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,070,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 394,744 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

