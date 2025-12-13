Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares in the company, valued at $23,952.15. This trade represents a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.3%

KNX opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

