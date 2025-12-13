Curi Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Curi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after buying an additional 440,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $353.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.