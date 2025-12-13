Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7,255.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $140,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $395,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

