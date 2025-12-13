Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $13.07 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 24.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 164,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 80.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.95.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $484.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

