Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Holdings Lifted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8,739.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 1.53% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $509,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $94.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

