Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 3,993 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Barclays cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $362.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 50,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,348. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,365 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:AJG opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $236.34 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.57 and a 200-day moving average of $292.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.