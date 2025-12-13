AT&T Inc. $T Position Reduced by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.