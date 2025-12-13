Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,148 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $57.44.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

