Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 54,868 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 597.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

