AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Shares Purchased by Grizzlyrock Capital LLC

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 177.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,282 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for about 4.0% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 635,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 307.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 491,454 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 488,029 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $8,227,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 683.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 362,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,809 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

