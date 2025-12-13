Ferroglobe PLC $GSM Stock Position Increased by Grizzlyrock Capital LLC

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe accounts for about 11.4% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned 2.43% of Ferroglobe worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSM. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $849.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $311.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Further Reading

