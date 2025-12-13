Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

