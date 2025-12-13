Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $55,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

