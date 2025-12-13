Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435,242 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.