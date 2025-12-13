Goodnow Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000. Klaviyo makes up about 0.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Klaviyo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 17,273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVYO opened at $29.77 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In other news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,364 shares of company stock worth $51,045,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

