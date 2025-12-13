230,000 Shares in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT Acquired by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Mastercraft Boat makes up about 4.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Mastercraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 59.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,182,804.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,699,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,533.36. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,857 shares of company stock worth $2,121,382. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCFT

Mastercraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.