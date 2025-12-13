Gratia Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadiz, Inc. $CDZI

Gratia Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Cadiz accounts for about 2.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned 0.90% of Cadiz worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDZI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cadiz by 171.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth about $8,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Down 3.2%

CDZI opened at $5.67 on Friday. Cadiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $471.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a negative net margin of 206.65%.The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadiz, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDZI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadiz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

