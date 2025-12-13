iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

