Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,706 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 148,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,848,000 after purchasing an additional 739,732 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

