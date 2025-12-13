Bwcp LP Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Bwcp LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,678,000. National Vision comprises 3.5% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned about 1.19% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at $81,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,495,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,657 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,070,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

National Vision Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EYE stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.