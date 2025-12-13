Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Sells $163,370.00 in Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $163,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,292.20. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harry Shuman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of Merus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.06. Merus N.V. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 10,400.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Merus by 955.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

