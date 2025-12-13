Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Sells $163,370.00 in Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $163,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,292.20. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Harry Shuman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of Merus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00.
Merus Stock Performance
Shares of MRUS stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.06. Merus N.V. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 10,400.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Merus by 955.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
Further Reading
